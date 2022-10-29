Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14

Madisonville Mustangs
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally.

The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley.

Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground by scoring two touchdowns in the first half.

Madisonville loses at home 61-14.

