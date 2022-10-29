Mays Business School celebrates groundbreaking of new facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mays Business school held a groundbreaking celebration for its new business education complex at the Wehner building on Friday.

The school celebrated with a short program including speeches from Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks, retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris, and Mays Business School’s interim dean Ricky Griffin. A virtual tour of the facility was presented during the groundbreaking that previewed the inside of the building and several outdoor areas.

The new complex will consist of 82,500 square feet over four floors. Griffin said students will have access to the latest technology, and the building will feature a grand atrium, a café, learning studios, huddle spaces, and outdoor seating as part of the complex’s Collaboration Plaza. Additionally, the new building will house Mays Center for Executive Development.

Griffin said being able to unveil the complex and present it to the world is a monumental milestone for Mays Business School.

“Today’s learning is collaborative. It’s based on connectivity, creativity, and interaction, and our new space is built with those premises in mind,” Griffin said. “It’s intended to create and promote spaces for collaboration, for interaction between students and faculty.”

The project has been underway for six years and is funded by 32 separate donors. If construction stays on schedule, Griffin expects the complex to open in January 2025.

“It will really be a visual orientation and introduction to Texas A&M in general and Mays Business School in particular,” Griffin said.

Lowry Mays, the namesake of the business school, died in September. His daughter, Linda Mays McCaul, said seeing the complex’s expansion is beyond her family’s wildest dreams.

“This is amazing and I know my dad is shining down,” Mays McCaul said. “I know he is so proud of what every Aggie here has built and contributed to. The faculty, the students, everybody, it takes a team to put their ideas together to come up with something that is as amazing as this new building.”

Harris said while he may not have the opportunity to utilize the new complex, he’s excited for future Aggies like his siblings.

“I think it’s really going bring students to west campus and it’s going to create even more of that collaboration in that environment where students are supporting each other, helping each other out,” Harris said. “That’s how it works in the real world and I think that’s what really separates Mays is we have that collaborative, supportive aspect and this building is going to really give us a place to foster that.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.