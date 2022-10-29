Rain, rumbles, and lingering drizzle: Friday’s rainfall update
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain bookended the workweek for the Brazos Valley thanks to two cold fronts. Friday’s system was not as rowdy as Monday’s was, but did bring another round of much-needed rain across the Brazos Valley.
Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:
- Easterwood Airport: 0.90″
- Coulter Field: 0.87″
- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.48″
- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.74″
- Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.24″
- Cameron: 0.99″
- Hearne: 0.88″
- Centerville: 0.93″
- Caldwell: 0.80″
- Madisonville: 0.75″
- Crockett: 1.36″
- Brenham: 1.58″
- Navasota: 1.24″
- Anderson: 1.06″
- Bellville: 1.50″
- Hempstead: 1.67″
- Coldspring: 0.21″
- South Bryan: 0.90″
- Peach Crossing: 1.38″
- Carter’s Crossing: 1.1″
- Anderson: 1.19″
- Carlos: 1.60″
- Flynn: 1″
- South Brazos County: 1.6″
- Stoneham: 1.2″
