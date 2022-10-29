Rain, rumbles, and lingering drizzle: Friday’s rainfall update

A cold front brought another round of much needed rain to the Brazos Valley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain bookended the workweek for the Brazos Valley thanks to two cold fronts. Friday’s system was not as rowdy as Monday’s was, but did bring another round of much-needed rain across the Brazos Valley.

Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.90″
  • Coulter Field: 0.87″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.48″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.74″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.24″
  • Cameron: 0.99″
  • Hearne: 0.88″
  • Centerville: 0.93″
  • Caldwell: 0.80″
  • Madisonville: 0.75″
  • Crockett: 1.36″
  • Brenham: 1.58″
  • Navasota: 1.24″
  • Anderson: 1.06″
  • Bellville: 1.50″
  • Hempstead: 1.67″
  • Coldspring: 0.21″
  • South Bryan: 0.90″
  • Peach Crossing: 1.38″
  • Carter’s Crossing: 1.1″
  • Anderson: 1.19″
  • Carlos: 1.60″
  • Flynn: 1″
  • South Brazos County: 1.6″
  • Stoneham: 1.2″

