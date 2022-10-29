Rain, rumbles, and lingering drizzle: Friday’s rainfall update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain bookended the workweek for the Brazos Valley thanks to two cold fronts. Friday’s system was not as rowdy as Monday’s was, but did bring another round of much-needed rain across the Brazos Valley.

Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.90″

Coulter Field: 0.87″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.48″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.74″

Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.24″

Cameron: 0.99″

Hearne: 0.88″

Centerville: 0.93″

Caldwell: 0.80″

Madisonville: 0.75″

Crockett: 1.36″

Brenham: 1.58″

Navasota: 1.24″

Anderson: 1.06″

Bellville: 1.50″

Hempstead: 1.67″

Coldspring: 0.21″

South Bryan: 0.90″

Peach Crossing: 1.38″

Carter’s Crossing: 1.1″

Anderson: 1.19″

Carlos: 1.60″

Flynn: 1″

South Brazos County: 1.6″

Stoneham: 1.2″

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.