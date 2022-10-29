Rockdale gets eliminated from playoff contention with loss against Little River Academy

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of wills tonight as Rockdale took on Little River Academy in hopes of making it to the playoffs.

The Bumblebees would be the first on the board with a 40 yard touchdown pass from Kasey Mraz to Kaden Campbell. They take an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt.

Rockdale would respond in their next possession with a 13 yard touchdown pass from Blaydn Barcak to Gerren Marrero, making the score 7-6.

The Tigers remain airborne for their next touchdown with a connection from Barcak to Robert Owens. This widens Rockdale’s lead to 14-6.

Rockdale will head to McGregor next week to take on the Bulldogs in their final game of the season.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.