Snook Bluejays comes up short against the Yorktown Wildcats 53-28

Lance Lara scores a touchdown for the Snook Bluejays(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Despite a back-and-forth battle in the first half of the game, the Snook Bluejays come up short against the Yorktown Wildcats under the Friday night lights.

The Wildcats struck first with just under 9 minutes left in the first quarter. Aidan Nunez scored on a pitch from the 15-yard line to put his team up 6-0.

The Bluejays answered right back on the next drive. Lance Lara received the pitch from J. Beaux Hruska on the Wildcats 41 yard line to score the 59-yard touchdown to even things up.

Right before halftime, Hruska would call his own number to pick up a touchdown of his own.

At the end of the night, the Bluejays couldn’t outscore the Wildcat offense.

Snook falls to Yorktown 53-28

Snook hits the road next Friday to take on the Louise Hornets in the final regular game of the season.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

