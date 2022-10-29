Burton clinches district title with 71-20 win over Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers clinched the District 14-2A Division II championship with a 71-20 win over Somerville Friday night at Yegua Stadium.

The Panthers got an interception from Tanner Gore that he returned for a touchdown on the Yeguas’s first offensive play of the game and Tyrone Gilmon had 3 first half touchdowns as Burton built a 35-7 first half lead.

Burton (9-0, 6-0) will have a bye next week as the regular season wraps up and will step back on the field when the playoffs begin on November 10-12.

Somerville (4-5, 4-1) suffered their first district loss, but has already clinched a playoff spot. They will travel to Falls City next week to determine

