Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated Veterinary Science Team places 2nd at national competition

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Consolidated Veterinary Science Team placed second at the national competition held in conjunction with the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

Team members are Luke Sanders, Megan Downie, Abigail Kominczak and Lesley Munoz.

Individually, Sanders won third high-point individual, while Kominczak placed eighth. Downie and Munoz were recognized as Gold Emblem individual competitors.

The team is coached by AMCHS Career and Technical Education Teacher Hannah Lewandowski.

These team members competed at the Area and State level contests where they competed against 511 teams and had the opportunity to represent The Texas FFA at the National Contest.

