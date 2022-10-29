Weigman earns starting quarterback nod ahead of Ole Miss game

In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Wigman was...
In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Wigman was inserted into the game when Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury. Coach Fisher said on Monday that King will play against the Rebels. With no notice he was going in, Weigman, the Bridgeland product, showed no nerves completing 8 of 15 passes for 91 yards.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources confirmed to KBTX that true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will start during Texas A&M’s home game against Ole Miss.

Weigman played a few series at the end of the Aggies’ 30-24 loss to South Carolina last week after starter Haynes King exited the game due to injury. The Bridgeland product finished 8/15 for 91 yards in his first collegiate appearance against the Gamecocks. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media on Monday that King’s injury was not of concern and that he would be good to go this week, but nos Weigman has earned the starting nod.

