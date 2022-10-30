:50 From the 50: Max Wright

2022 Aggie Gameday - Ole Miss
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina.

The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.

So far this season Wright has 3 receptions, 52 yards and one touchdown.

In this edition of “:50 From the 50″, New’s 3 Sports Morgan Weaver gets to know the Katy native, talking everything from his favorite moments as an Aggie to Halloween costumes.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M Football makes second pivot on team entrance for Saturday’s game
Widespread rain and thunderstorms will soak most of Friday
Rain chances less likely this evening. Thunderstorms still possible.
Station police investigate Saturday shooting
College Station police investigating Saturday shooting
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

Latest News

:50 From the 50: Max Wright
:50 From the 50: Max Wright
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Dart, Judkins lead No. 15 Ole Miss past Texas A&M 31-28
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy
Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy