:50 From the 50: Max Wright

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina.

The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.

So far this season Wright has 3 receptions, 52 yards and one touchdown.

In this edition of “:50 From the 50″, New’s 3 Sports Morgan Weaver gets to know the Katy native, talking everything from his favorite moments as an Aggie to Halloween costumes.

