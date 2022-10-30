Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

A College Station football fan was seen safely removing a possum from inside the stadium Saturday night.
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before Saturday's game.(Video and photos courtesy Maurice Vilchez)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way.

The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff.

Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the moment.

“As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.

That’s when Bludau jumped in to help out. After taking it by the tail, Bludau exited the stadium and the animal was released across Wellborn Road.

None of this should come as a surprise. The College Station hunter was featured last year in an Athens, Texas newspaper showcasing his successful hunts on Texas public lands.

In fact, Bludau was dubbed “Mr. Public,” and possibly “the most successful public lands hunter ever.”

