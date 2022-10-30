Aggies fall to Ole Miss marking their fourth straight loss

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M entered Saturday night against Ole Miss looking to rebound after a disappointing loss at South Carolina.

Unfortunately for the aggies, the Rebels came back from a 14-7 deficit to take the win at Kyle field 31-28 marking the Aggies fourth consecutive loss.

“I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they’re a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches.”

There is some good news. Five star Freshman Conner Weigman looks like the QB1 the maroon and white have been looking for. In his first collegiate start, Weigman completed 28 of 44 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns.

“Conner came in and did great. I’m super proud of that kid. I think he comes in with the poise and with the confidence, it’s really infectious,” said senior tight end, Max Wright.

But the Rebel offense ran all over the defense this week, literally. Totaling 390 yards on the ground and 140 through the air.

Quinshon Judkins rushed for 205 yards and one touchdown while QB Jaxson Dart passed for three touchdowns.

“I really believe our effort is there and it’s been shown countless times throughout these games that our effort is there,” said defensive lineman Albert Regis. “But we just need to push it over the edge.”,

Despite the effort the Ag’s fell just one play short again this season.

“It’s hard. Sorry, it’s really frustrating. You know, we’ve been one play away, quite a few games this season,” said Wright. “I think that anytime that you have games like this, you’ve really got to rally together and bring the guys in close because these are heartbreakers. These are really tough.”

The Aggies will look to rally and get ready for the Gators next Saturday at 11 a.m.

