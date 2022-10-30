College Station police investigating “suspicious death”

CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd.

Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot as police were processing and photographing the scene hours after the call.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

