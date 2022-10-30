Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season.

Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:

14th Annual BooFest 2022

Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.

Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan

Destination Bryan & Bryan Broadcasting are partnering to bring you Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, presented by ABC Home & Commercial Services. Come out for this free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids’ crafts, and more kid-friendly fun. The event has been rescheduled to Monday, October 31 beginning at 4 p.m. and lasts until the candy runs out.

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat in Century Square

Sunday, October 30th from 4-7 p.m., Century Square will host its annual district-wide trick-or-treat. The evening will end with a Monster Mash on The Green where kids can run, dance, and play to music on The Green.

A&M United Methodist Church Fall Festival

The Festival will be Sunday, October 30th from 4-7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in the Great Hall and Breezeway. The Fall Festival will include trunk-or-treat, games, bounce houses, a chili cook-off, hotdogs, and lots of candy.

FUMC Bryan Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30, First Methodist of Bryan will host its annual trunk or treat event from 5 p.m. until dark. There will be candy, games and food. The event is free and open to the entire community. FUMC Bryan is at 206 East 28th Street.

Delusions Scream Park

A new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. The park is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Habitat Harvest

Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. The event is at 2301 East 29th Street in Bryan by Hillier Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m.

REACH Halloween Festival

On Sunday, Oct. 30, there will be a Halloween festival at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be bounce houses, pumpkin carving, face painting with a costume contest and prizes. Free dinner will also be served at the event made possible by REACH Project, the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley, Zeta, and the Aggie Men’s Club.

Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Grounds

Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Haunted Grounds fundraiser this weekend October 29, 30, and 31. The grounds are open from 8-11 p.m. at the Madison County Fair Grounds. Admission is $10 each time or buy an unlimited wristband for one night for $30.

