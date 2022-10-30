Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen

Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen.

The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to KWTX’s Alex Fulton.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

