Meet the candidates: Bryan ISD School Board Place 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD single member district 3 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Midterm election. Leo Gonzalez is challenging the incumbent Fran Duane.

Leo Gonzalez and his family have been involved in Bryan ISD for almost 70 years.

“I graduated from Bryan high in 1989. I have a daughter who graduated from Rudder in 2020, and my son is a senior at Rudder this year,” said Gonzalez. “My parents went to Bryan ISD as well.”

Gonzalez is a Brazos Valley businessman. He has been the Chairman of the city of Bryan Planning and Zoning Committee for several years.

“I’m an attorney and I know how to read contracts, write contracts, negotiate contracts,” said Gonzalez. “I think those are all skills that would be really helpful to the school board.”

He told KBTX that the unique perspective he could bring to the Bryan ISD school board would act as an efficient way to plan for the future.

“I’d like to get to know the inner workings. That’s the most important, the education for me. I need to know how the money is spent where it comes in, how it’s divided up,” Gonzalez said. “I do understand it’s not as easy as waving a magic wand but I do know we need a different perspective than what’s going on right now. "

Both candidates Gonzalez and Duane said they want what’s ultimately best for the students, teachers, and faculty of Bryan ISD.

Fran Duane has been in Bryan for over two decades. She told KBTX she’s been involved with Bryan ISD for nearly 20 years. Although three years ago is when she first ran for Bryan ISD school board place 3.

In her time with the school board, she realized how important it is for them to help students achieve success.

“We as a school board are in charge of student achievement,” said Duane. “Whether that’s students who want advanced academics and going off to college or if they want to take part in one of our 27 license-ensured programs. It’s something we take pride in.”

After worldwide teacher shortages, Duane said recently, she and the other school board members have worked closely to recruit teachers to Bryan ISD.

“One of the issues we found nationwide and specifically in our area, is that young adults are not choosing teaching as a career path. So our teacher shortage is not just retirees but its the pull of applicants coming in,” Duane said. “It’s not easy to do but I try my best to get qualified individuals to our district.”

Although a huge part of Duane’s campaign is her detail to mental health. She works as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

“I’m a representative for mental health,” said Duane. “Mental health has been a real problem in the Brazos Valley. I really felt like if we get a little more mental health perspective in the school board, we’d be steering towards better care.”

