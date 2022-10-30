National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system

Lisa expected to form near Jamaica before approaching Central America as a hurricane
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane season officially has 31 days left before it comes to a close. Half a month after Karl moved inland over Southern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts on what is soon-to-be Tropical Storm Lisa in the Caribbean. Forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane by mid-week, impacts to Honduras, Belize, and Guatemala are expected ahead of the weekend.

As of the 4 p.m. CDT update, here is the latest on what is currently being called “Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen”

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Cental Pressure
265 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica40 mphwest-northwest at 10mph1005mb

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island. Even though this is not an official system, due to the lack of thunderstorm activity around a broad area of circulation, tropical-storm-force winds extend 115 miles out from the center.

A tropical storm is expected to form sometime Sunday evening or overnight in the early hours of Monday morning. The environment over the Central Caribbean does appear to be conducive for further intensification, especially Monday and Tuesday when upper-level winds are expected to be lightest. This is where Lisa could gain strength to become a hurricane. After landfall, is it expected to quickly dissipate before Friday.

Tropical-Storm-Force wind is expected to reach Jamaica Monday and parts of Central America as...
Tropical-Storm-Force wind is expected to reach Jamaica Monday and parts of Central America as early as Tuesday

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

  • Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch areas beginning Monday for Jamaica and on Tuesday for Grand Cayman Island.
  • Interests along the coast of Central America, especially near Belize, should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required early this week.

