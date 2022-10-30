National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane season officially has 31 days left before it comes to a close. Half a month after Karl moved inland over Southern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts on what is soon-to-be Tropical Storm Lisa in the Caribbean. Forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane by mid-week, impacts to Honduras, Belize, and Guatemala are expected ahead of the weekend.

As of the 4 p.m. CDT update, here is the latest on what is currently being called “Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen”

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Cental Pressure 265 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica 40 mph west-northwest at 10mph 1005mb

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island. Even though this is not an official system, due to the lack of thunderstorm activity around a broad area of circulation, tropical-storm-force winds extend 115 miles out from the center.

The satellite presentation of the system currently lacks sufficient convective organization to be considered a tropical cyclone. However, given the well-defined center and tropical-storm-force winds, there is significant risk for tropical storm conditions in the near future in portions of Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island. With the expectation that this system will likely become a tropical storm soon, advisories have been initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen.

A tropical storm is expected to form sometime Sunday evening or overnight in the early hours of Monday morning. The environment over the Central Caribbean does appear to be conducive for further intensification, especially Monday and Tuesday when upper-level winds are expected to be lightest. This is where Lisa could gain strength to become a hurricane. After landfall, is it expected to quickly dissipate before Friday.

Tropical-Storm-Force wind is expected to reach Jamaica Monday and parts of Central America as early as Tuesday (NOAA)

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch areas beginning Monday for Jamaica and on Tuesday for Grand Cayman Island.

Interests along the coast of Central America, especially near Belize, should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required early this week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.