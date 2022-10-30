Three Aggies Land All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Maile Hayes, Mia Pante and Carolyn Calzada earned All-SEC recognition as the conference announced its postseason award winners Sunday.

Hayes claimed All-SEC First Team distinction as a forward and the league’s coaches named Pante an All-SEC Second Team midfielder. Carolyn Calzada garnered a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Hayes has played in all 19 matches, including 12 starts. After a slow start to the season, she picked up steam down the stretch. She earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times in October. Hayes is the first SEC player to ever collect the award three times in a month. The Spring, Texas, native has 23 points on nine goals and five assists. In the last six matches, she has 17 points on seven goals and three assists. In 10 SEC matches, she leads the league in points (17), goals (7) and goals per match (0.70).

After missing the Aggies’ season opener at Clemson while playing for the Canada U20 Women’s National Team, Pante started all 18 games. She has 11 points on the season with two goals and seven assists. Pante’s assist total ranks second on the squad and seventh in the SEC.

Calzada has 15 appearances as a rookie, all starts on the Aggie backline. She anchors a backline that has a 1.00 goals-against average and six shutouts on the season. Calzada has two assists on the season, both in league play.

It marks the second league honor for Hayes and Pante who were Freshman All-SEC performers in 2021.

The Aggies return to action Sunday when they battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Match time is 3:30 p.m.

