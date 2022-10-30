Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M Football makes second pivot on team entrance for Saturday’s game
Widespread rain and thunderstorms will soak most of Friday
Rain chances less likely this evening. Thunderstorms still possible.
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a...
Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County
SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County...
Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions