Wolf Pen Creek host “Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station families had a chance to put on their costumes a few days before Halloween.

Wolf Pen Creek Park hosted a 2k fun run and walk to promote health and wellness this time of year.

A costume contest was also part of the event with prizes given to the winner of each catergory.

Many businesses from Stretch Lab, Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts, FIT4MOM and more were told to educate families on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

“I know it’s Halloween so kids are having candy but we also want to promote physical activity,” said City of College Station Recreation Supervisor Luis Perez.

Plans are to have another Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk next year.

