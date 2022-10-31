10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins.

Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland.

Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one.

“You guys are laying the foundation for what this is going to look like in a new era,” Taylor said to her team. “They are taking great pride in that. They come everyday with open ears, open minds and they try to do the things we ask,” Taylor added.

While this team has no identity yet, Taylor knows they always want to be better than they were the day before.

“The timeline for us is that we want to be better today than we were yesterday. I think it would be really premature of us to put a goal on or a set timeline on what it’s going to look like,” said Taylor. “We were picked 11 out of 14. I would say that’s very accurate in terms of where we are and what our league looks like and so it is to stay there to stay at that number.”

The aggies tip-off their season on November 10th hosting A&M Corpus-Christi at 7 p.m.

