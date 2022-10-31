Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game

Aggie true freshman Noah Thomas scores his first collegiate touchdown, on a pass from Conner Weigman, making his starting debut.
Aggie true freshman Noah Thomas scores his first collegiate touchdown, on a pass from Conner Weigman, making his starting debut.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year.

Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.

But head coach Jimbo Fisher said nothing changed from how they attacked the beginning of the game to the rest of it.

”Our cadence and everything was the same.,” Fisher stated. “We were executing, we were getting on plays, we were staying ahead of the chains, we were getting the ball out, we were seeing it, we were putting hats to a hat. We knew what we were doing. Actually, if you watch, we executed pretty well the whole game. There’d be one play in the drive that would set us back. You have to keep your focus and concentration. Focus and concentration. That’s what it comes down to. Focus and concentration will allow you to execute, and you see we can make plays,” Fisher added.

For Weigman’s efforts in his debut in the Maroon and White, he earned the True Freshman of the Week by 247Sports.

