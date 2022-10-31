Brazos County Elections Office addressing 76 incorrect mail-in ballots sent last week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Elections Office has mailed 76 new mail-in ballots to voters who received ballots reflecting their old precincts. A total of 80 Brazos County residents received ballots reflecting their precincts before redistricting last, but four have now voted in person. The issue was brought to light Friday, Oct. 28, after a voter contacted the elections office saying they received the wrong ballot.

The issue is now being investigated by the Secretary of State’s office since the database used to send out mail-in ballots is generated through it. Hancock said her team has gone through all 3,001 ballot by mail applications that have been approved, and no others besides the original 80 are inaccurate.

The 76 voters who haven’t voted in person should receive new ballots in the next couple of days, according to Hancock.

“If you choose to vote in person instead of that ballot by mail, please take that ballot with you to the polling place,” Hancock said. “You have to surrender that paper ballot at the voting facility to be able to vote in person.”

For those who don’t have their new ballots but want to vote in person now, you’ll have to vote with a provisional ballot, according to Hancock. That ballot will not be counted immediately but will go to the early voting ballot board who’ll look at it to ensure the mail-in ballot has not been returned. If that’s the case, the provisional ballot will be accepted and counted.

For those expecting mail-in ballots, you can track it here.

