Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) -

Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two have received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission is to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives. The donation is taking place after an online contest where multiple contestants were voted by individuals to receive the top prize.

The Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two plans on spending the much needed money on battery powered extrication tools to replace their current gas powered hydraulic ones. Commonly known as the ‘Jaws-of-life’, the current tools used are described as heavy and burdensome.

Rick Wagner, the Assistant Fire Chief for Brazos County District Two Volunteer Fire Department described speed as the most important element when rescuing people from car crashes “with new battery powered tools, all we need is the tool itself, we don’t need a power unit, we don’t need hydraulic hoses, we don’t have hydraulic oil spilling all over. We don’t need multiple people to carry those items... all we would have to do is one person take the tool they need and they can start working to extricate that patient.”

With a full set of equipment costing near $45,000, the Volunteer Fire Department is asking for more donations to update their current equipment. Helping not only the individual department, but their regional partners as well to include Precinct Three and Precinct Four Volunteer Fire Departments for calls that happen in between borders.

