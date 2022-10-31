Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest.

It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.

Founder of the Brazos Valley Bombers, Uri Geva said it’s a great outreach for the sports team and it provides children with a safe place to trick or treat.

“If you’re walking down the street you’re worried about cars hitting you, you’re worried about knocking on a house are they open are they not open,” Geva said. Every booth here is welcoming with free candy thanks to H-E-B, so lots of free stuff for kids to enjoy.”

Geva said Boofest is his favorite event of the year that the Bomber host.

“Everybody’s smiling, everybody’s having a great time,” Geva said. “We got the costume contest with great gifts and everybody is dressed up, so why not have a fun, free, safe event that’s all for the kids.”

