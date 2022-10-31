Breast Cancer Survivor: ‘I was just really surprised and scared, to be honest’

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Breast Cancer Awareness month comes to an end, The Three honors Christy Brumbelow, a breast cancer survivor who says she doesn’t have a story, she has a journey.

Brumbelow says she was doing everything right, from annual mammograms to regular doctors appointments. She says around the fall of last year she went in for a scheduled check just to find out she had a lump in her breast. Brumbelow says fortunately for her the lump was benign but she went to see a surgeon anyway.

“A few months later I did and the problem, when they went to remove it in the first surgery, the problem was in the tissue around the lump that I had found and it was found to be very early cancerous cells,” said Brumbelow. “So I was scheduled for a second surgery to remove a little bit more to hopefully get more clear margins.”

Following the second surgery, Brumbelow underwent radiation and began taking tamoxifen, a hormone therapy used to treat hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

According to Brumbelow, she was both shocked and scared when she first heard she could have breast cancer.

“I’m not young, but I’m not old. It doesn’t run in my family that I know of. I did find out that I’m not a BRCA carrier,” said Brumbelow. “But I was just really surprised and scared, to be honest. Because your brain always thinks of all the possibilities of what could happen, what might you have to do, and there’s so much you just don’t know, at the time.”

The mother of three says besides the doctors and surgeons, her family at home, school, and the church is what got her through this experience. Now, Brumbelow encourages both men and women to get annual screenings because she says that can save a life.

