CSPD: College Station man arrested for firing gun in apartment complex parking lot

No injuries were reported.
The suspect has been identified as Robert Filloramo, 31.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing a gun multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say they first responded to the complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing a gun in the parking lot next o a car. Police say the man went back into an apartment and refused to come out to speak with officers.

While waiting for family members to arrive to help resolve the situation, police say the suspect exited the apartment with a gun and again began firing shots into the air while facing Wolf Pen Creek park.

According to an arrest report, when an officer ordered him to drop the gun, he obeyed commands and was then taken into custody.

He’s charged with public intoxication and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities. He’s still in jail Sunday night on bonds totaling $20,300.

Nobody was injured in the incident, said police.

