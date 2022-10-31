Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station

Anthony Ayers’ family is planning a vigil on Friday to remember the 15-year-old who passed away this weekend.
On Monday, a memorial in the parking lot of the Pearl apartments was set up to remember Anthony...
On Monday, a memorial in the parking lot of the Pearl apartments was set up to remember Anthony Ayers, the 15 year old College Station School student who died Saturday night after being shot.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A makeshift memorial, t-shirts and a vigil.

These are just some of the ways a local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station.

Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

On Monday, a memorial in the parking lot to remember the College Station High School student included a framed photo, flowers, candles, a card, pumpkins, and a Happy Halloween balloon. Written on the concrete wall next to the memorial: “RIP, 2007-2022, ANT.”

Family members say Anthony lived at the complex with his mother, Sonia Hernandez, who told KBTX’s Rusty Surette that a candlelight vigil for her son is planned for Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the apartment complex.

On social media, friends, neighbors and family members have been leaving Hernandez messages of comfort and prayers as she continues to grieve the loss of her firstborn child.

She is now tasked with having to lay her son to rest and is asking for financial assistance for funeral expenses. Donations are being accepted to her CashApp $sh262 and there is a fundraiser set up on Facebook here.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped,” said Hernandez. “It really means a lot to me. I just want justice for my Anthony.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.

