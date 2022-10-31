Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF rankings ahead of Week 11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings ahead of Week 11 of the high school season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves back in at No. 10 following a 38-28 win over A&M Consolidated. Consol dropped out of the rankings after the loss.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin stays at No. 1. The Lions are coming off a dominant 63-7 win over previously ranked Cameron Yoe to pick up their 25th win in a row.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington is ranked No. 9. The Eagles remain undefeated and will look to win the district next week when they host Buffalo.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville remains No. 9. The Tigers shut out Normangee 56-0 and will take on Corrigan Camden in the last week of the regular season for the district championship.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton is at No. 2. The Panthers rolled past Somerville 71-20 and finished their regular season 9-0.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (9-0) W: Austin Bowie, 45-0 2

2 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 16-13 1

3 Duncanville (8-0) W: DeSoto, 41-17 3

4 Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 38-23 4

5 Katy (9-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-0 5

6 Denton Guyer (9-0) W: McKinney, 42-21 6

7 Spring Westfield (8-1) W: Aldine Davis, 48-0 10

8 Humble Atascocita (7-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 16-13 7

9 Cibolo Steele (9-0) W: Converse Judson, 38-36 8

10 Prosper (8-1) W: Allen, 29-24 11

11 Dripping Springs (8-1) W: Del Valle, 66-7 13

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) W: Alief Taylor, 45-0 12

13 DeSoto (7-2) L: Duncanville, 41-17 9

14 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) W: SA Northside Holmes, 56-14 17

15 Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington, 35-14 15

16 Dallas Highland Park (9-0) W: Richardson, 31-0 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (8-1) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 34-0 18

18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite, 22-0 20

19 North Crowley (9-0) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 50-27 21

20 Allen (6-3) L: Prosper,29-24 14

21 New Caney (9-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 27-17 22

22 Round Rock (8-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 48-21 23

23 Trophy Club Nelson (8-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 38-23 19

24 Humble Summer Creek (6-3) W: Houston King, 24-21 24

25 Cy-Fair (8-1) W: Cy Ridge, 51-0 25

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Longview (9-0) W: Tyler, 42-3 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (9-0) W: NRH Richland, 59-24 2

3 Aledo (7-2) Idle 3

4 Lancaster (7-2) W: North Mesquite, 43-15 4

5 Midlothian (9-0) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 6

6 Amarillo Tascosa (8-1) W: Lubbock-Cooper, 28-14 7

7 Frisco Reedy (10-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 32-31 5

8 PSJA North (9-0) W: La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 55-0 8

9 Comal Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Buda Hays, 42-13 9

10 College Station (7-2) W: A&M Consolidated, 38-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 A&M Consolidated

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Argyle (9-0) W: Denton, 38-0 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (8-1) W: Galena Park, 47-0 2

3 Liberty Hill (8-1) W: Bastrop, 61-7 3

4 Grapevine (8-1) W: FW Arlington Heights, 28-7 5

5 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) Idle 6

6 Midlothian Heritage (8-1) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 7

7 SA Alamo Heights (7-1) W: SA Lanier, 63-7 8

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-3) W: Dallas Seagoville, 55-0 9

9 Lucas Lovejoy (7-2) W: Greenville, 63-13 10

10 Everman (8-1) W: Corsicana, 53-3 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Texarkana Texas

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 China Spring (9-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 48-7 1

2 CC Calallen (9-0) Idle 3

3 Boerne (9-0) W: Somerset, 34-14 4

4 Anna (9-0) W: Paris, 49-21 5

5 Celina (8-1) W: Dallas Pinkston, 38-7 6

6 Lumberton (8-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 41-7 7

7 Kilgore (7-2) Idle 8

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (7-2) W: Athens, 48-28 9

9 Brownwood (8-2) W: Andrews, 47-3 10

10 Kaufman (7-2) W: Sulphur Springs, 28-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Stephenville

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Carthage (10-0) W: Van, 41-15 1

2 Gilmer (8-0) W: Longview Spring Hill, 54-0 2

3 Cuero (7-1) W: Smithville, 61-16 3

4 Silsbee (9-0) W: Bridge City, 70-0 4

5 Bellville (9-0) W: Wharton, 60-14 5

6 Wimberley (9-0) W: Lago Vista, 31-28 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2) W: Paris North Lamar, 55-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (6-2) W: Sweetwater, 53-7 8

9 Glen Rose (8-1) W: Benbrook, 58-0 9

10 Aubrey (7-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Franklin (9-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 63-7 1

2 Malakoff (8-1) W: Mexia, 55-13 3

3 Columbus (8-1) Idle 4

4 Shallowater (8-1) W: Muleshoe, 48-20 5

5 Llano (9-0) Idle 7

6 Bushland (9-1) W: Dalhart, 62-12 8

7 Brock (5-4) W: Ponder, 74-27 9

8 Lorena (7-3) W: Troy, 49-21 10

9 Pottsboro (8-1) W: Commerce, 31-14 NR

10 West (8-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 63-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Hitchcock, No. 6 Cameron Yoe

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Gunter (8-0) W: Leonard, 56-0 1

2 Holliday (9-0) W: WF City View, 3-0 2

3 Newton (8-1) Idle 3

4 Canadian (7-2) W: Tulia, 66-7 4

5 Bells (7-2) W: Lone Oak, 78-26 5

6 New London West Rusk (7-2) W: Quitman, 50-0 6

7 Poth (8-1) W: Comfort, 62-14 7

8 Palmer (9-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 39-0 8

9 Lexington (9-0) W: Rogers, 20-0 9

10 Wall (8-1) W: Early, 10-7 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Timpson (9-0) W: Shelbyville, 67-14 1

2 Hawley (9-0) W: Stamford, 32-0 2

3 Crawford (9-0) W: Riesel, 43-0 3

4 Refugio (8-1) W: Kenedy, 47-13 4

5 Stratford (9-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 61-6 5

6 Shiner (7-2) Idle 6

7 Tolar (9-0) W: Goldthwaite, 56-0 7

8 Cisco (8-1) W: Anson ,41-6 8

9 Centerville (7-2) W: Normangee, 56-0 9

10 Coleman (7-2) W: DeLeon, 50-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Mart (9-0) W: Dawson, 54-0 1

2 Burton (9-0) W: Somerville, 71-20 2

3 Wellington (8-1) W: Quanah, 56-8 3

4 Wink (9-0) W: Sterling City, 41-7 4

5 Chilton (9-0) W: Iola, 43-0 5

6 Price Carlisle (9-0) W: Overton, 70-10 6

7 Albany (7-2) W: Hamlin, 55-6 7

8 Collinsville (8-1) W: Muenster, 25-13 8

9 Santo (8-1) W: Celeste, 20-17 9

10 Granger (7-2) W: Milano, 45-14 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (8-1) W: Ira, 58-12 2

3 Jonesboro (8-1) W: May, 65-40 4

4 Rankin (8-1) W: Gail Borden County, 44-34 5

5 Happy (8-1) W: Wildorado, 70-0 6

6 May (8-1) L: Jonesboro, 65-40 3

7 Garden City (8-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 54-6 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (8-0) W: Menard, 56-8 8

9 Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 62-14 9

10 Medina (9-0) W: McDade, 64-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (8-0) W: Chillicothe, 40-0 1

2 Cherokee (8-0) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 2

3 Balmorhea (8-1) W: Dell City, 54-8 3

4 Oglesby (9-0) W: Calvert, 42-32 4

5 Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 65-0 5

6 Sanderson (8-0) Idle 6

7 Loraine (8-1) W: Trent, 55-0 7

8 Whitharral (8-1) W: Lazbuddiie, 54-0 8

9 Rising Star (8-1) W: Panther Creek, 54-6 9

10 Bluff Dale (8-1) W: Cranfills Gap, 57-12 10

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 42-6 1

2 Austin Regents (8-0) W: San Antonio TMI, 45-7 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 49-24 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-1) W: FW All Saints, 31-0 4

5 Plano Prestonwood (7-1) Idle 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (8-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 64-16 1

2 Lucas Christian (9-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 55-0 2

3 Baytown Christian (8-0) W: Divine Savior Academy, 68-20 3

4 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) Idle 5

5 Bastrop Tribe (10-0) W: Victoria Home School, 50-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Conroe Covenant

