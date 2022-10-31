Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children.

Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.

The seminar is Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Southwood Community Center inside Bachmann Park in College Station.

In this free seminar, Dr. Carmen Morrison will guide parents through the four essential areas that support good parenting: the parent’s cognitive/emotional abilities, nutritional health, relational skills and brain-based parenting techniques.

According to Morrison, caring for each of these areas using the Unstuck Parenting model will help them endure the long game of parenting and raise healthy, successful kids.

Those who are unable to attend can register to receive an event recording and special offers at alli.health/register.

