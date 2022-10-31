Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies have found great success at Jordan Hare Stadium with a 4-1 record, including a 31-20 victory in the friendly confines in 2020.

The Maroon & White host Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on ESPN, while Auburn travels to face Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
Trick-or-Treat
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of...
KBTX 14th annual Boofest
AGGIE SOCCER WARDS
AGGIE SOCCER WARDS