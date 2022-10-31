Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies have found great success at Jordan Hare Stadium with a 4-1 record, including a 31-20 victory in the friendly confines in 2020.

The Maroon & White host Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on ESPN, while Auburn travels to face Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

