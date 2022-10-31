Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym(Thorndale Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police.

Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.

No one was injured, but police say it will be expensive to fix the damage. Police say Counihan was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

