Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records.

There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.

Democrat Searcy Toliver hopes to win the seat, and take over the title.

Garcia told said he has been able to get several projects off the ground, and would like to see them through.

“There is still work to be done here, with archiving and preserving records and I would like to see that done,” said Garcia.

Toliver said she would like to come in and serve the public in the same way she has done in various community groups.

" I want to be there for the employees, and be there for the community,” said Toliver.

Garcia and Toliver believe getting records organized and teamwork are some of the most important parts of the job.

