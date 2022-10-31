Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark.

Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city is looking forward to what the ballpark does economically, but also making its mark on the sports world.

“These folks are gonna come here, they’re going to be able to participate in competitions, they’ll be here for several days when there’s a tournament,” Mooney said. “They’ll be in our hotels, our restaurants, gas stations, every place and contributing to the economic welfare of our city, and that benefits everybody.”

Steve Wright, director of College Station Parks and Recreation said a high-level, first-class competitive hardball field was one of the amenities that College Station Parks and Recreation’s sports tourism division didn’t have in its portfolio.

“I think the usage of these fields as the word is already getting out we’re already getting a lot of interest from the traveling teams that normally have to go to Austin or Houston or some of the larger cities to have this size of a complex,” Wright said. “They can now stop over here in College Station, spend the weekend, and learn more about what we have to offer.”

The Midtown area has offered College Station a whole new area of growth that the city previously never had, Mooney said.

“This is an evolving area, some of the things that you’re seeing today weren’t initially in the plans, certainly this ballpark complex wasn’t in the initial discussion, but here it is. It’s an advantage we can take part in,” Mooney said. “We’re going to keep looking for what opportunities there are not just in Midtown, but throughout College Station.”

Mooney said the city already has more plans to expand the Midtown area with new apartment complexes and retail space.

“The City of College Station just moved forward with a sale of a large piece of property there that is going to be moving along and dirt is going to be flying pretty quickly there to get that retail established,” Mooney said.

With the continued expansion Wright expects more people will visit College Station and see what makes the city so special.

“College Station has been discovered,” Wright said. “With the opening of the freeways now everybody is coming here. They’re finding out what I also refer to as God’s country. Beautiful area, all the amenities of a large town yet the feel of a small town.”

Mooney said what he’s most looking forward to seeing is the park come to fruition.

“This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just under teens through the teen years,” Mooney said. “It’s going to be a fine example of when College Station puts its mind to doing something well and right, it hits the mark.”

