Nothing ghastly about this year’s Halloween forecast. Boo-tiful weather for trick-or-treating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While other years may have proved to be the candy corn of weather, it is all king-size bars for the Brazos Valley in 2022! Seasonable weather is on deck as our ghosts and goblins step out for trick-or-treating Monday night.

MONDAY’S SCARE-CAST

A seasonably cool, mid-50° morning kicks off the day with some scattered high clouds to light up the sky as sunrise. A bit of spooky, light fog may settle down on rural areas of the northern Brazos Valley -- nothing thick enough to slow down the Monday morning drive.

Afternoon highs top in the mid-to-upper 70s -- perfectly typical for the final day of October. While we cannot forecast if the Sanderson sisters will fly across the sky, we do know that mid and high-level cloud cover should thicken up and filter the sunlight by afternoon and early evening. Those clouds may allow the sky to glow as bright as a jack-o-lantern around sunset, which is set for 6:38 p.m.

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Sunset temperatures are expected to sit at the bottom of the 70s as we start the witching hour Monday evening. A light long sleeve may be good for some of our smaller princesses and superheroes, but most should be comfortable for evening festivities, particularly with a calm wind on hand. A sprinkle or two is not ruled out closer to 10 p.m. -- the chance is only 10% before the midnight hour.

BRAZOS VALLEY HALLOWEEN OF PAST

Over the past 8 years, half have been considered seasonable on this spookiest of days. 2017 - 2019 featured three back-to-back-to-back years of Halloween rain.

A look back at spooky and not-so-ghoulish Halloween days (KBTX)

The scariest of Halloween extremes in our 140 years of record keeping here in Bryan-College Station:

Coldest temperature: 29° - 1916

Coldest high temperature: 48° - 1925

Hottest high temperature: 90° - 1916

Wettest Halloween: 2.51″ - 1981

Here’s to a happy and safe Halloween!

