Nothing ghastly about this year’s Halloween forecast. Boo-tiful weather for trick-or-treating

All treats this year as seasonable weather closes out October
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While other years may have proved to be the candy corn of weather, it is all king-size bars for the Brazos Valley in 2022! Seasonable weather is on deck as our ghosts and goblins step out for trick-or-treating Monday night.

MONDAY’S SCARE-CAST

A seasonably cool, mid-50° morning kicks off the day with some scattered high clouds to light up the sky as sunrise. A bit of spooky, light fog may settle down on rural areas of the northern Brazos Valley -- nothing thick enough to slow down the Monday morning drive.

Afternoon highs top in the mid-to-upper 70s -- perfectly typical for the final day of October. While we cannot forecast if the Sanderson sisters will fly across the sky, we do know that mid and high-level cloud cover should thicken up and filter the sunlight by afternoon and early evening. Those clouds may allow the sky to glow as bright as a jack-o-lantern around sunset, which is set for 6:38 p.m.

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Sunset temperatures are expected to sit at the bottom of the 70s as we start the witching hour Monday evening. A light long sleeve may be good for some of our smaller princesses and superheroes, but most should be comfortable for evening festivities, particularly with a calm wind on hand. A sprinkle or two is not ruled out closer to 10 p.m. -- the chance is only 10% before the midnight hour.

CHECK THE TEMPERATURE BEFORE HEADING OUT FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING MONDAY EVENING WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

BRAZOS VALLEY HALLOWEEN OF PAST

Over the past 8 years, half have been considered seasonable on this spookiest of days. 2017 - 2019 featured three back-to-back-to-back years of Halloween rain.

A look back at spooky and not-so-ghoulish Halloween days
A look back at spooky and not-so-ghoulish Halloween days(KBTX)

The scariest of Halloween extremes in our 140 years of record keeping here in Bryan-College Station:

  • Coldest temperature: 29° - 1916
  • Coldest high temperature: 48° - 1925
  • Hottest high temperature: 90° - 1916
  • Wettest Halloween: 2.51″ - 1981

Here’s to a happy and safe Halloween!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
College Station police investigating teen’s death at apartment complex
Station police investigate Saturday shooting
College Station police investigating Saturday shooting
Texas A&M Football makes second pivot on team entrance for Saturday’s game
Trick-or-Treat
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
AGGIE SOCCER WARDS
AGGIE SOCCER WARDS
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)