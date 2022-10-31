Satisfy your chocolate craving at Another Broken Egg

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hungry and want something sweet to eat? Head over to Another Broken Egg and try their spiked chocolate pancakes.

Tap Bentz with Another Broken Egg says he puts buttermilk pancake batter on the stove and allows each side to cook for four minutes.

Once you have the perfect pancake, Bentz says top it off with chocolate cream sauce and chocolate chips and repeat until you have a tower of three pancakes.

Lastly, you want to add powdered sugar with a strawberry on top, and you can’t forget about the shot of chocolate liqueur.

You can visit Another Broken Egg Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THE THR3E(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
Trick-or-Treat
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

Latest News

Christy Brumbelow, a breast cancer survivor who says she doesn’t have a story, she has a journey.
Breast Cancer Survivor: ‘I was just really surprised and scared, to be honest’
Join BCHD and Blinn Nursing students Wednesday, Nov from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Brazos...
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair
THE THR3E(Recurring) - broken egg pt 1
THE THR3E(Recurring) - broken egg pt 1
Christy Brumbelow, a breast cancer survivor who says she doesn’t have a story, she has a journey.
THE THR3E(Recurring) - breast cancer survivor