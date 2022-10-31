Satisfy your chocolate craving at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hungry and want something sweet to eat? Head over to Another Broken Egg and try their spiked chocolate pancakes.

Tap Bentz with Another Broken Egg says he puts buttermilk pancake batter on the stove and allows each side to cook for four minutes.

Once you have the perfect pancake, Bentz says top it off with chocolate cream sauce and chocolate chips and repeat until you have a tower of three pancakes.

Lastly, you want to add powdered sugar with a strawberry on top, and you can’t forget about the shot of chocolate liqueur.

You can visit Another Broken Egg Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THE THR3E(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.