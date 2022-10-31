Scream your way through the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new haunted house in Navasota is keeping everyone on their toes. The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House brought a lot of screams to many around the Brazos Valley in October.

It’s set up like an actual house, so you start in the living room and walk through the conjoining rooms like the kitchen and bedrooms. Every room has a story to it and some actors and animatronics to set in the spookiness.

“Basically, you’re walking into a house that was built in the early 1900′s and it’s just been cursed so nothing good happens here,” the haunted house’s manager Rebekkah Morgan said. “You’re kind of going through it decade by decade and kind of realizing all the terrible things.”

The haunted house is in Navasota’s old city morgue, which was used during the yellow fever epidemic. Over the last 10 years, the space has been used as storage, but Morgan said you may still feel some unexpected things when you walk through. She said a lot of people get sensations when they’re in the building, which sits behind Circle P Antiques.

“The creepiest thing that ever happened though was after we opened the haunted house, it was a Tuesday night, very slow, I walked back into the antique store and then something grabbed my arm,” Morgan said. “I’m kind of on the fence with believing, not believing but that was a very real experience for me.”

One of the areas that’s sure to send some chills down your spine is the wealthy doll collector’s room. Morgan said the narrative is that some of the dolls caused a lot of bad energy and had curses.

“This is, to me, one of the creepier rooms in the house,” Morgan said.

A lot of the stories behind the rooms were created by the actors, who are from the Navasota High School Theatre group. A portion of the haunted house’s proceeds is going to the theatre’s booster club to help fund the students’ trips and activities.

“They’re a wonderful group,” Morgan said.

Monday is the haunted house’s final night, but there’s a lot to look forward to. Along with the theatre students bringing a lot of energy into the house, there will be a food truck, fortune teller, henna artist and a bouncy house for smaller kids.

The house will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and it’s located at 101 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Morgan said the team is planning to create a “Nightmare Before Christmas” experience in December and some ghost tours throughout Navasota in the future. Click here to check for updates.

