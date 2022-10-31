Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and the Brazos County Health District to offer free screenings and vaccinations at the museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BVAAM Interim Director Barry Davis says this event is open to everyone in the community.

“This is not for a certain age group. This is not for a certain ethnic group. It’s for everybody,” he said.

Davis says inclusivity is something the museum always strives for.

“At the museum, we consider ourselves a place for everybody. Everybody is welcome,” Barry said.

You can find more information about the health fair here.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum also has several Veterans Day exhibits that will be on display starting Nov. 11. Exhibits will include the Montford Point Marines and the Six Triple Eight.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
Trick-or-Treat
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - broken egg pt 1
THE THR3E(Recurring) - broken egg pt 1
THE THR3E(Recurring) - breast cancer survivor
THE THR3E(Recurring) - breast cancer survivor
THE THR3E(Recurring) - broken egg pt 2
THE THR3E(Recurring) - broken egg pt 2
THE THR3E(Recurring) - health fair
THE THR3E(Recurring) - health fair