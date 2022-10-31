Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and the Brazos County Health District to offer free screenings and vaccinations at the museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BVAAM Interim Director Barry Davis says this event is open to everyone in the community.

“This is not for a certain age group. This is not for a certain ethnic group. It’s for everybody,” he said.

Davis says inclusivity is something the museum always strives for.

“At the museum, we consider ourselves a place for everybody. Everybody is welcome,” Barry said.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum also has several Veterans Day exhibits that will be on display starting Nov. 11. Exhibits will include the Montford Point Marines and the Six Triple Eight.

