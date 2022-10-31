Treat of the Day: Founder of Wienerspiel takes her dachshund to compete in Houston Texans Wiener Dog Races

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Texans hosted their annual Wiener Dog Races at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

At halftime, dachshunds lined up at the starting line including a representative from the Brazos Valley.

Judy LeUnes, the founder of the local nonprofit Wienerspiel, brought her dog, Remy.

While he didn’t come in first, he proudly represented the Bryan-College Station area at the NRG stadium and gave it his all.

