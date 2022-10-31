Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane.

Lisa is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Hurricane season technically lasts through November, but Texas storms are exceedingly rare after mid-October.

