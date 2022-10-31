Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean

There will be no impacts to the mainland US
Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the central Caribbean, just south of Jamaica.
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane.

Lisa is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Hurricane season technically lasts through November, but Texas storms are exceedingly rare after mid-October.

