Volunteer to place flags at the graves of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is next Friday, a day devoted to honoring those who serve our country.

Ahead of this day, the Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners is hosting two opportunities to honor our veterans by placing flags at gravesites.

“We started this in the 80s and it’s grown,” Secretary Henry Hill said. “I got involved in the early 90s and it was only about 600 flags.”

Now, they plan to put out more than 1,000 flags at gravesites.

“We would like to have as many volunteers as we can get there,” Treasurer Bob Cohen said.

To volunteer, simply show up on either Nov. 5 or 6.

The even will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Ave S and 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at Aggie Field of Honor, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy.

