Volunteer to place flags at the graves of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is next Friday, a day devoted to honoring those who serve our country.

Ahead of this day, the Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners is hosting two opportunities to honor our veterans by placing flags at gravesites.

“We started this in the 80s and it’s grown,” Secretary Henry Hill said. “I got involved in the early 90s and it was only about 600 flags.”

Now, they plan to put out more than 1,000 flags at gravesites.

“We would like to have as many volunteers as we can get there,” Treasurer Bob Cohen said.

To volunteer, simply show up on either Nov. 5 or 6.

The even will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Ave S and 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at Aggie Field of Honor, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
Trick-or-Treat
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two have received a $5,000 donation from...
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Advice for parenting strong-willed children