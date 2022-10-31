Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County.

It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.

While properties on one side of Plantation Drive are thriving that’s not the case for houses on the other side of the street primarily owned by Texas Central Railroad.

“They haven’t been maintained, they’re falling apart, broken windows, broken doors, weeds, grass growing up,” said Duhon. “It’s becoming places for drugs, rats. I mean it’s just, it’s disgusting, to be honest.”

“It’s sad that a company like Texas Central, who touts themselves to be good neighbors, has purchased these properties and just decides not to maintain them or do anything to keep them in good shape and good condition,” said Duhon.

He says the condition of the abandoned properties makes it difficult for homeowners to take pride in their community.

When Duhon provided us with a tour of the neighborhood, we saw spray-painted graffiti on the abandoned homes that include racial slurs and obscene drawings.

“We have people here that live in this neighborhood that have to look at this every day. They have to deal with probably loss and property value because they’re next to an eyesore,” Duhon said. “The people around here that have been living under this cloud for years, the people that are right next to the high-speed railroad that doesn’t know whether or not it’s going to go through, they deserve to know whether or not this project’s going happen.”

What’s next for Texas Central and the railroad remains to be seen by the public. Requests from KBTX to Texas Central have gone unanswered. Earlier this week Texas Central made its first Twitter post in nearly four months as they celebrated a trip to Japan with the Mayor and other officials from Houston.

It is an honor to join @houmayor, the @ghpartnership and members of the city council at the #HouinJapan events this week to talk about the high-speed train coming to Texas!



We look forward to continuing our work with the city as we #buildthistrain! #yallaboard pic.twitter.com/lZd8gOtC1L — Texas Central (@TexasCentral) October 26, 2022

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner also took to social media to celebrate the trip and show his support for the project.

“Many of us were very supportive of the high-speed train before we came here, and what we have seen has reinforced our position. In Texas, it can be transformational and an economic stimulant for the entire state. It is an idea whose time has come for Texas and the United States. It would help improve transportation and mobility, and if people could ride it now, they would be convinced of the benefits for their families and the business community,” said Mayor Turner. “We had some very productive and constructive discussions about the train in Japan. The leadership in Houston is very supportive and wants it to happen. I look forward to working with Texas Central and our state and federal partners to advance this project. If you build it, people will take full advantage of it.”

The Texas high-speed train connecting Houston➡️Dallas will utilize the Shinkansen Bullet Train system, which has operated in Japan for 55 + years with no fatalities. Today, we joined Central Japan Railway & @TexasCentral to learn about the technology & ride from Tokyo➡️Mishima. pic.twitter.com/FbVdrRfD12 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) October 26, 2022

Duhon questions the motive for the trip and says that it’s all just marketing tactics by Texas Central.

“To in effect, try to mislead the public that the high-speed rail project is on track and it’s gonna get built and it’s gonna be exciting for the area. This is the reality,” Duhon said. “This is what is actually happening on the ground. It’s been long enough. It’s been over eight years. If it’s not gonna get built, let them {property owners} go on with their lives.”

“To see somebody come around with complete disregard for property rights like what you see behind me that’s not something we tolerate in Waller County,” said Duhon.

Judge Duhon says the county is in the process of beginning nuisance proceedings on all of the properties to see to it that issues are remedied and will assess fees and costs against Texas Central.

The full press release from the Houston Mayor’s office is below.

Houston Delegation Rides Japanese Bullet Train And Tours Operations Center Design And Technology Are Model For Texas Project October 27, 2022 -- On the third day of the investment and trade mission to Japan, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Greater Houston Partnership President/CEO Bob Harvey, and members of the delegation learned more about the Japanese company that is the model for plans to develop a bullet train in Texas. The engagement began with a Texas Central update on the status of the proposed Houston - Dallas bullet train project. Representatives explained that the landscape changed since March 2022, when the company underwent a restructuring effort, and the future of the high-speed train remains bright. Texas Central has assembled a world-class team to construct the system and reached regulatory milestones. Developers of the Texas project say high-speed rail would provide a safer, more comfortable passenger experience that is more efficient and environmentally friendly than driving or flying. In July 2022, the company won a significant victory when the Texas Supreme Court affirmed the status of Texas Central as an "interurban electric railway" under Texas law. Following the briefing, the delegation connected with Japan Central Railway for an exclusive tour of the Shinkansen control and training centers, followed by a ride on the bullet train from Tokyo to Mishima, Japan. Over the Shinkansen's 50-plus-year history, carrying over 10 billion passengers, there has not been a single passenger fatality or injury on board due to train derailments or collisions, according to the JRC. “Many of us were very supportive of the high-speed train before we came here, and what we have seen has reinforced our position. In Texas, it can be transformational and an economic stimulant for the entire state. It is an idea whose time has come for Texas and the United States. It would help improve transportation and mobility, and if people could ride it now, they would be convinced of the benefits for their families and the business community,” said Mayor Turner. “We had some very productive and constructive discussions about the train in Japan. The leadership in Houston is very supportive and wants it to happen. I look forward to working with Texas Central and our state and federal partners to advance this project. If you build it, people will take full advantage of it.”

TONIGHT AT TEN: Houston's Mayor & Texas Central recently visited Japan to ride the bullet train said to be the model for the proposed Houston to Dallas rail. A local judge is questioning how Texas Central can afford to make this trip while properties they own go unmaintained. pic.twitter.com/ZOhHfI40lw — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) October 31, 2022

