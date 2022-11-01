74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

