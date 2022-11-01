Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend.

James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green who is suspected of shooting three people in the parking lot of the old elementary school building in Calvert around 2 a.m. on Saturday. He reportedly got into a verbal argument with someone in the parking lot and the situation escalated into gunshots being fired.

The three victims who were hit are expected to survive, the sheriff said.

Green is facing deadly conduct charges, according to online jail records.

No other details were immediately available.

