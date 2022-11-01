Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area

Hailey Ann Morgan
Hailey Ann Morgan(Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area.

16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th.

Morgan has ties to other parts of the state but could still be in BCS.

If you see her, do not approach her. Call your local police department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

