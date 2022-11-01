Brazos County Commissioners prepare for budget’s future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the dust from the Brazos County tax rate standoff settles a major priority for the Brazos County Commissioners Court next year will be going over the budget, but the court will have two new members.

Only eight meetings are left before two new commissioners take their seats as members of the court. Chuck Konderla will replace Russ Ford as the Precinct 2 Commissioner, and the successor of commissioner Irma Cauley will be decided in the midterm election. These new commissioners will have an input on the budget, which the court will begin looking over in the spring of next year.

On Tuesday, the court finalized 2022′s tax rate which defaulted to a “no new revenue rate” of $0.42 on Oct. 21. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the decision will force the county to downsize its budget.

“We’ll have to prioritize things and see where we may be able to hold up some funding, spending, those kinds of things we’ll be looking at in the future,” Peters said.

Peters said at the moment there’s not a particular area in the “tight” budget that the commissioners are focused on to reduce spending.

“We have a fund balance currently in the budget, but that will quickly be spent down at the rate we’re at right now, so that’s just something we’ll have to take a look at,” Peters said.

Commissioner Nancy Berry said Brazos County residents could see an increase in their tax rate next year, but the county is only allowed to increase its budget by 3.5% without an election.

“We’ll have to look at it next year as we go through the budget to see what our expenses are this year and what kind of tax rate we need to go forward,” Berry said.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich, who helped drive this year’s stalemate said while a tax increase may be possible, he thinks the court needs to take into consideration the $80 million in surplus fund balance.

“I’m not predetermining what things are going to look like when we talk about the budget for next year yet because I think as things play out, as I’ve shown, things are going to be just fine,” Aldrich said.

With the upcoming change in commissioners, Aldrich said he looks forward to crafting a new budget that everyone agrees on.

“I expect them to step into that role and we work together as a team of five with the auditor who will, I think, continue to be the budget officer, so I look forward to it,” Aldrich said.

As the new commissioners step into their roles Peters said they will have to balance what the court is required to do with what citizens expect.

“My hope will be that they take a look at all of the things that we do and that people expect us to do and hopefully we’ll adequately fund them next year at budget time, but that’s something to be seen,” Peters said.

Until commissioners look over the budget no decisions will be made, Peters said.

