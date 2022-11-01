Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the inmate population peaked at high as 700, but a seasonal decline has recently started. The decline in fall is normal, but the reason behind it is unclear, Dicky said. The trend is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

Dicky said while the sheriff’s office has little control over the inmate population, it’s been working hard to do community education programs.

“To get the word out about being safe, protect your property in an effort to reduce crime,” Dicky said.

Another focus for the sheriff’s office is on inmate programs where they can learn life skills, anger management and personal finance, Dicky said.

“We’re also very proud of a program with RELLIS and Blinn where we provide inmates with certificates in construction science so that they will be more employable upon release, and we think that works to reduce crime as well,” Dicky said.

