Bryan Animal Center to soon face ‘tough decisions’ with too many dogs

The center has been over capacity for several months
Bryan Animal Center at capacity
Bryan Animal Center at capacity(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Animal Center is in critical need of space.

Animal Center Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez says the center is taking in more dogs than it can handle and the center could face “tough decisions” to try and get back under its capacity limit.

Right now there are about 15 to 20 dogs more than the center has space for, and some dogs are doubled or tripled up in kennels.

“We reach out to our rescue contacts to see if we can’t get them out that way. If not then there are some tough decisions that have to be made, unfortunately, when we get to this kind of capacity,” Rodriguez said.

During the month of November the center is running an adoption special. All cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs are available for just a $5 adoption fee. In order to adopt, you must first fill out an adoption application, found here.

The center is open Tuesday through Friday from Noon-6 p.m. and Saturday Noon-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary to view available pets.

The center will also be hosting a free microchipping and rabies vaccination event on Nov. 12 at Sue Haswell Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Anthony Ayers, 15, was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in...
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

Latest News

Brazos County Sheriffs Office
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline
Two first-time candidates are hoping to unseat the incumbent who's served two terms on the board.
Meet the Candidates: College Station ISD School Board Place 5
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/1
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/1