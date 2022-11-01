Bryan Animal Center to soon face ‘tough decisions’ with too many dogs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Animal Center is in critical need of space.

Animal Center Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez says the center is taking in more dogs than it can handle and the center could face “tough decisions” to try and get back under its capacity limit.

Right now there are about 15 to 20 dogs more than the center has space for, and some dogs are doubled or tripled up in kennels.

“We reach out to our rescue contacts to see if we can’t get them out that way. If not then there are some tough decisions that have to be made, unfortunately, when we get to this kind of capacity,” Rodriguez said.

During the month of November the center is running an adoption special. All cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs are available for just a $5 adoption fee. In order to adopt, you must first fill out an adoption application, found here.

The center is open Tuesday through Friday from Noon-6 p.m. and Saturday Noon-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary to view available pets.

The center will also be hosting a free microchipping and rabies vaccination event on Nov. 12 at Sue Haswell Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

