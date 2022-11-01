Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday marks the start of Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. The two-day Mexican holiday celebrates and honors loved ones who’ve passed away. The first day is called “angels day” and honors babies and kids who’ve passed away, and the second day celebrates adults.

One way those loved ones are celebrated is through altars. Every altar has important elements including photos of the deceased, some of their favorite items like food or instruments, a soft and sweet bread named pan de muerto, a special paper named papel picadom, marigolds, skulls to represent the loved ones and candles. It’s believed that when the candle flame moves more swiftly, it means the person the candle is lighted for is visiting.

“It’s a happy flame,” Isis Ortega said.

Muso Studio dance instructors Isis Ortega and Iris Ortega create an altar for their loved ones yearly at the studio. The Ortegas said it’s important for the holiday to be celebrated in the Brazos Valley so that younger generations know where they come from to keep the tradition alive.

Another way Día de los Muertos is celebrated is through clothing, makeup and headpieces. The owner of Itza Bip Blanca Pinalez said the pieces are colorful to represent Mexico and should be worn with respect. The pieces, she said, are not costumes.

“You can wear, pretty much, any kind of dress as long as they’re handmade or made in Mexico,” Pinalez said. “Wear them with respect.”

Huipils are traditional dresses you can see being worn during Day of the Dead Celebrations and year-round. Pinalez said they take more than four months to make. Some pieces can take up to a year to make and can vary in price.

Pinalez explains more about the traditional pieces below.

You can shop pieces from Itza Bip and wear them Friday to Musa Studio’s Day of the Dead Celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be sugar skull decorating, face painting and arts and crafts. Visitors are also welcome to bring photos of their deceased loved ones to put on the studio’s altar.

Itza Bip is located at 306 N. Main St. in Bryan, and you can find Musa Studio at 406 N. Main St. in Bryan.

