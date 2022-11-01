Chance for severe storms Friday/Saturday as cold front approaches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is approaching the Brazos Valley this weekend, possibly disrupting a busy weekend. Timing is not exactly set in stone yet, but expect rain at some point Friday and Saturday.

Latest data suggests that the best chance for rain seems to be Friday overnight, and a couple of showers may be lingering early Saturday morning. First Friday in Downtown Bryan is this week, and the Texas A&M vs. Florida game is scheduled for a Saturday kickoff at 11:00 AM.

The Storm Prediction Center is currently expecting severe weather throughout the day Thursday in the Panhandle and portions of Oklahoma and Kansas. They are also expecting severe weather to the northwest of the Brazos Valley on Friday/Friday night. It is possible that the area the Storm Prediction Center is monitoring is shifted to include the Brazos Valley over the next several days, especially with the event several days away.

Severe Weather possible heading into the weekend. (KBTX Weather)

It is important to keep up to date with the timing of these storms, especially with the number of activities dependent on the weather.

Make sure to download and have the KBTX Pinpoint Weather App handy to get the best timing updates as the storm system approaches.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.