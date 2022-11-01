Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan

Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver.

Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.

Steve Williford, Jr., 21, was killed at the scene. Prosecutors said Williford was driving home late at night in order to be home to take his five-year-old daughter to school the next morning.

On the night of the crash, Martinez admitted to consuming alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana. His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, prosecutors said. He was arrested on an Intoxicated Manslaughter charge.

Martinez had prior convictions for Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Larceny, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Based on his prior prison sentence, Martinez faced an increased punishment range of 5-99 years in prison.

He was convicted last week in the 272nd District Court in Brazos County.

“Steven Williford Jr. was a bright light of love to his friends, family, and especially his young daughter. No family should suffer the loss of a loved one due to the selfish choices of a drunk driver. We are thankful for the jury’s verdict in this case,” said Kristin Burns and Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria, Assistant District Attorneys for Brazos County.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Anthony Ayers, 15, was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in...
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/1
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/1
Trailer from Sanderson Farms flipped into ditch after becoming unhitched
Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County
Hear that jingle? Christmas music hits Brazos Valley radio waves
The two-day celebration marks a time to celebrate and remember those who've passed away through...
Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Downtown Bryan