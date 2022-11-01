Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver.

Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.

Steve Williford, Jr., 21, was killed at the scene. Prosecutors said Williford was driving home late at night in order to be home to take his five-year-old daughter to school the next morning.

On the night of the crash, Martinez admitted to consuming alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana. His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, prosecutors said. He was arrested on an Intoxicated Manslaughter charge.

Martinez had prior convictions for Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Larceny, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Based on his prior prison sentence, Martinez faced an increased punishment range of 5-99 years in prison.

He was convicted last week in the 272nd District Court in Brazos County.

“Steven Williford Jr. was a bright light of love to his friends, family, and especially his young daughter. No family should suffer the loss of a loved one due to the selfish choices of a drunk driver. We are thankful for the jury’s verdict in this case,” said Kristin Burns and Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria, Assistant District Attorneys for Brazos County.

